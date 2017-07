Acadian Baptist Center in Eunice is preparing to host its 100th anniversary celebration and reunion Oct. 13-14. One of the most notable alumni of ABC is Jimmy Warren, the father of Saddleback Church Pastor Rick Warren. He attended the camp in the 1930s.

Camp director James Newsom explains more about Warren’s experience there.

For more information about the reunion and celebration event, call 337.457.9047 or visit abccamp.com.