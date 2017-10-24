Abraham calls for hearings to bring Mueller investigation ‘out of the shadows’

By Cole Avery, Office of U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham

WASHINGTON – Congressman Ralph Abraham (R-Alto) has joined 18 other members of Congress in calling on the House and Senate Judiciary Committees hold hearings to examine Special Counsel Robert Mueller and his team’s potential conflicts of interest and political bias.

“This team has sweeping authority and an open-ended mission, yet they are allowed to operate largely in secret, selected by and ultimately accountable to only one person: Mr. Mueller himself,” the members wrote in a letter dated Oct. 13. “With numerous reports emerging almost every day on possible conflicts of interest and allegations of political bias, it would be in the interest of both the public and the Special Counsel team to speak to the American people through their elected representatives in Congress.”

“Almost daily another red flag is raised over this team’s ability to remain impartial during this investigation,” said Abraham, a member of Alto Baptist Church. “If they have nothing to hide, let them come forward to a hearing and be accountable to the American people.”

Other members of Congress signing the letter include Brian Babin, Jody Hice, Bob Gibbs, Doug LaMalfa, Ralph Norman, Bill Flores, Bill Posey, Randy Weber, Kay Granger, Trent Franks, Andy Harris, Alex Mooney, Steve King, Duncan Hunter, Scott DesJarlais, Joe Wilson, Neal Dunn, and Dave Brat.

