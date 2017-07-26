45 students accept Christ during Cross Camp

Another successful year of Cross Camp wrapped up Friday, July 21 with more than 55 decisions – 45 first time salvations, six surrendering to the ministry, and four rededications — among the 641 teens and youth ministers.

There were 23 Louisiana churches that brought campers.

Once again the week-long camp was held at East Texas Baptist University in Marshall, Texas. Started in 1992 by a group of ministers in northeast Louisiana, the camp offers students a chance to experience God, work and grow closer together and turn their “wreckage,” or sin, over to God.

Camp Pastor Kirk Jones of Fellowship Baptist Church in Prairieville based his message on the camp’s theme of Thread. The theme is based on a message by W.A. Criswell, the charismatic, conservative pastor who led First Baptist Dallas for more than 50 years, and follows the Bible from the beginning to the birth of Jesus.

The week-long camp offered campers Bible study, worship, small group activities and ‘wreck’ activities. Holding it at ETBU allowed campers a chance to stay on campus in the dorms and eat in the cafeteria.

The executive staff met at the conclusion of the camp (Saturday, July 22) and set the dates of July 16-21 for next year’s camp. It will be returning to the ETBU campus.