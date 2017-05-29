HOMECOMING
- Emmanuel Baptist Church, Monroe: 75th Anniversary, June 4, 10 a.m. Meet & Greet, 10:30 a.m. worship service. Dinner on the grounds will follow the service. Special Music: Preston Allen, choir director. Pastor: Terry Mims.
- Mt. Gilead Baptist Church, Vivian: 157th Anniversary/Homecoming, June 4, 10 a.m. Covered dish luncheon provided by the church to follow the service. Speaker: Ed Baswell. Special Music: Simple Faith, from Largo, Florida. Pastor: Bill Treadway
- Lanier Baptist Church, Baton Rouge: 60th Anniversary, June 4, 10:20 a.m. Greg O’Neil and Tim Hill (former music ministers) will be leading the worship service. Lanier will begin with worship in its newly renovated sanctuary. Former pastors and ministers will be in attendance. Afterward, they will have dinner on the grounds, the dinner provided by the church. Pastor: Michael Ferguson.
- Briarwood Baptist Church, Saline: Homecoming, June 11. Speaker: Scotty McDowell. Pastor: Trey Ethridge.
REVIVAL
- Lake St. John Community Baptist Church, Ferriday: Revival, May 31-June 3, 6:30 p.m. Evangelist: Scotty McDowell. Pastor: Mark Richardson.
- Fellowship Baptist Church, Mansfield: Revival, June 2-4, Friday and Saturday, 6:30 p.m.; Sunday, 9 a.m.; Evangelist: David Permenter. Music: Pam Whitlock and Vicki Davis. Pastor: Weyland Gauntt.
- New Bethel Baptist Church, Arcadia: Revival, June 2-4, Friday and Saturday, 6:30 p.m. Sunday, 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Evangelist: Joe Aulds. Music: Price Harris. Pastor: Steve Beard.
- First Baptist Church, Many: Revival, June 2-4. Speaker: Johnathan Bost, Sunday, 6 p.m.; Wilton Anthony, Monday, 6:30 p.m.; Wayne Chance, Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.; Kevin Inman, Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. Special Music: Four Days Late (Monday-Wednesday). Pastor: Jonathan Bost.
- Martin Baptist Church, Coushatta: Soul-winning commitment Sunday, June 4, Evangelist: Sam Moore. Pastor: Richard Kauffman.
- Benson Baptist Church, Benson: Revival, June 4-7. Evangelist: Lyndon Longoria. Special Music: Kerry Longoria. Pastor: Delmon Rogers.
- Liberty Baptist Church, Linville: Revival, June 4-8. Evangelist: Rubin Weaver. Music: Stevie and Sue Pace. Pastor: Paul King.
- Antioch Baptist Church, Florien: Revival, June 4-7, Sunday, 11 a.m. & 6 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 7 p.m. Evangelist: The Mackey Willis Family. Pastor: John Sparks.
LAGNIAPPE
- If your church has an organ that it no longer needs and would donate it to a church that flooded, please contact Tommy Hayes at 225.362.2464 of Gray’s Creek Baptist Church, Denham Springs.
- Trinity Baptist Church, Hammond: Wade Hammond Concert, June 4, 5 p.m. Join us for some great music and a great time as we worship. Pastor: Derek Wall.
- South Winnfield Baptist Church, Winnfield: Scotty McDowell speaking, June 4, at the a.m. & p.m. service. Pastor: Jack Miller.
- First Baptist Church, Pineville: First@First Business Leader Luncheon, June 5, noon. Speaker: Chuck Kelley, President of the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Cost: $10 and you may pay at the door. Please RSVP to Melinda Langford (mlangford@fbcpineville.net. Pastor: Stewart Holloway.
- Beulah Baptist Church, Oak Grove: Ben Waites in concert, June 11, 10 a.m. Pastor: Kenny Herring.
- University Baptist Church, Baton Rouge: The Foto Sisters in concert, June 11, 10:30 a.m. Pastor: Mike Massar.
- First Baptist Church, Olla: Sanctuary Quartet in concert, June 11 6 p.m. Pastor: Johnnie Phillips.
- Weston Baptist Church, Jonesboro: Scotty McDowell speaking, June 11, 6 p.m. Pastor: Stan Foster.
- Fish Bayou Baptist Church, Crowville: Ben Waites in concert, June 18, 10 a.m. Pastor: Jim Goodman.
- Antioch Baptist Church, Farmerville: Jordan Family Band in concert, June 18, 11:30 a.m. Pastor: Rubin Weaver.