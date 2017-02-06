LC President Rick Brewer: ‘may unborn children see light of day’

By Rick Brewer

Since the 1973 Roe v Wade Supreme Court decision, millions of Americans have prayed to God and petitioned our government for an end to abortion.

Could it be that our efforts are having an effect?

Vice President Pence thinks so. When addressing the recent inclusive March for Life in Washington D.C., he said: “Life is winning again in America.”

That is true. No longer is a baby aborted every 20 seconds. In fact, the abortion rate is at an all-time low.

While we take joy in the downturn of the abortion rate, we are no less grieved and burdened about the murder of America’s unborn innocent citizens.

How ironic it is that some who so desperately want to embrace the world’s political and socio-economic refugees would also staunchly and vehemently oppose the Constitutional right-to-life of the most helpless persons already in the United States: babies still in the womb.

In this regard, Louisiana College is extremely grateful for a jurist of the calibre of Judge Gorsuch. His nomination to the Supreme Court, I believe, is a bellwether of real hope and change for our nation, especially considering his opinions on Hobby Lobby and Little Sisters of the Poor. Let’s pray for Judge Gorsuch in the coming days.

As we march today, let’s remember that the heinous practice of abortion is not only a constitutional issue, a political issue, and a moral issue, it is also an emotional issue. We therefore will not respond to abortion supporters with combustible violence; rather, we will respond with civility and gentleness.

We will follow the example of those who marched a week ago in D.C., and were recently cited as “the best and brightest of the pro-life movement demonstrating love and compassion. Not only for the smallest victims of abortion, but for those taken captive by the hollow and deceptive philosophy of the pro-abortion movement.”

We will respond with civility to those who support abortion on demand because it is the biblical thing to do. And we march because we embrace the biblical truth that all human beings are made in the image and likeness of God.

Like the near-60 million babies aborted thus far in America, abortion proponents are also the victims of sin-darkened thinking. We should then view the proponents of abortion not as enemies, but as victims themselves of bad ideas – as captives who must be set free.

During this March for Life today, we will pray for the proponents of abortion, and for our government, and for our churches, and for every parent – man and woman – who may be considering abortion. May those parents see the light found only in Jesus Christ so that their unborn children may also see the light of day.

Louisiana College President Rick Brewer delivered the remarks to launch the annual Louisiana Life March, February 4, 2017. The march began at Louisiana College’s campus, and local media estimated the number of those in the march at about 5,000.