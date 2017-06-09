2017 SBC Annual Meeting program released

By Baptist Press Staff

PHOENIX (BP) — The program for the 2017 Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting has been released. The meeting will convene at the Phoenix Convention Center Tuesday, June 13, at 8:15 a.m. and conclude Wednesday, June 14, at 4:55 p.m.

A full schedule follows.

TUESDAY MORNING, JUNE 13

8:15 — Opening worship — Mark Blair, Convention music director; music minister, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.

8:25 — Welcome and call to order — Steve Gaines, SBC president; senior pastor, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.

Announcement of Committee on Committees, Credentials Committee, Tellers, and Resolutions Committee

8:30 — Scripture and prayer — Grant Gaines, senior pastor, Calvary Baptist Church, Jackson, Tenn.

8:35 — Registration report and Constitution of Convention — Jim Wells, SBC registration secretary, Crossway Baptist Church, Springfield, Mo.

8:38 — Committee on Order of Business report (First) — Rod D. Martin, chairman; founder and CEO, The Martin Organization, Destin, Fla.

8:43 — Appreciation of Phoenix volunteers — Steve Gaines

8:45 — Welcome to Phoenix — Noe Garcia, pastor, North Phoenix Baptist Church, Phoenix, Ariz.

8:50 — Honoring America and recognition of veterans

The Pledge of Allegiance

The National Anthem: “The Star-Spangled Banner”

Worship — Mark Blair

9:10 — GuideStone Financial Resources report — O. S. Hawkins, president and CEO, GuideStone Financial Resources, Dallas, Texas

9:22 — Introduction of new motions (First) — Steve Gaines

9:37 — Crossover report — Joel Southerland, executive director of evangelism, North American Mission Board, Alpharetta, Ga.; Eddy Pearson, evangelism/discipleship facilitator, Arizona Southern Baptist Convention, Scottsdale, Ariz.

9:42 — Executive Committee report (Part 1) — Frank S. Page, president and CEO, SBC Executive Committee, Nashville, Tenn.

10:12 — Introduction of past presidents — Steve Gaines

10:17 — Introduction of the president and family — O. S. Hawkins

10:22 — Prayer for the president — Donna Gaines, author, speaker, and wife of SBC President, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.

10:27 — Worship — Mark Blair

10:35 — President’s address — Steve Gaines

11:45 — Closing prayer — David Jett, pastor, Crossgates Baptist Church, Brandon, Miss.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON, JUNE 13

1:15 — Opening Worship — Mark Blair, convention music director; music minister, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.

1:25 — Scripture and prayer — Russ Quinn, pastor, Enon Baptist Church, Morris, Ala.

1:30 — Message from God’s Word — Johnny Hunt, senior pastor, First Baptist Church, Woodstock, Ga.

1:45 — Election of Officers (First)

1:50 — Committee on Committees Report — Randy C. Davis, chairman; president and executive director, Tennessee Baptist Mission Board, Brentwood, Tenn.

2:00 — Committee on Nominations report — Jim Richards, chairman; executive director, Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, Grapevine, Texas

2:10 — Election of officers (Second)

2:15 — Executive Committee report (Part 2) — Frank S. Page, president and CEO, SBC Executive Committee, Nashville, Tenn.

3:15 — Election of officers (Third)

3:20 — Committee on Order of Business report (Second) — Rod D. Martin, chairman; founder and CEO, The Martin Organization, Destin, Fla.

3:30 — Election of officers (Fourth)

3:35 — Introduction of new motions (Last Opportunity)

3:50 — Election of officers (Fifth)

3:55 — Committee on Resolutions report — Barrett Duke, chairman; executive director, Montana Southern Baptist Convention, Billings, Mont.

4:25 — North American Mission Board presentation — Kevin Ezell, president, North American Mission Board, Alpharetta, Ga.

5:00 — Closing prayer — Chuck Herring, pastor, First Baptist Church, Collierville, Tenn.

TUESDAY EVENING, JUNE 13

6:30 — Committee on Order of Business report (Third) — Rod D. Martin, chairman; founder and CEO, The Martin Organization, Destin, Fla.

Election of 2018 convention preacher, alternate preacher, and music director

6:45 — Worship — Mark Blair, convention music director; music minister, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.

7:00 — Celebration service — Greg Laurie, pastor, Harvest Christian Fellowship, Riverside, Calif.

8:30 — International Mission Board presentation — David Platt, president, International Mission Board, Richmond, Va.

9:15 — Closing prayer — Bill Street, minister of evangelism and discipleship, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.

WEDNESDAY MORNING, JUNE 14

8:15 — Opening worship — Mark Blair, convention music director; music minister, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.

8:25 — Scripture and prayer — Gentry Hill, pastor, First Baptist Church, Poteau, Okla.

8:30 — Committee on Order of Business report (Fourth) — Rod D. Martin, chairman; founder and CEO, The Martin Organization, Destin, Fla.

8:45 — Previously scheduled business — Steve Gaines, SBC president; senior pastor, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.

9:00 — Woman’s Missionary Union report — Sandra Wisdom-Martin, executive director/treasurer, Woman’s Missionary Union, Birmingham, Ala.

9:12 — North American Mission Board report — Kevin Ezell, president, North American Mission Board, Alpharetta, Ga.

9:24 — International Mission Board report — David Platt, president, International Mission Board, Richmond, Va.

9:36 — Worship — Mark Blair

9:45 — Convention sermon — Roger Spradlin, pastor, Valley Baptist Church, Bakersfield, Calif.

10:25 — Prayer of response — Ronnie Parrott, pastor, Christ Community Church, Huntersville, N.C.

10:30 — Joint Seminary presentation and reports — Daniel L. Akin, president, Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary, Wake Forest, N.C.; Jason K. Allen, president, Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Kansas City, Mo.; Jeff Iorg, president, Gateway Seminary of the Southern Baptist Convention, Ontario, Calif.; Charles S. Kelley Jr., president, New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary, New Orleans, La.; R. Albert Mohler Jr., president, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, Louisville, Ky.; Paige Patterson, president, Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary, Fort Worth, Texas

11:45 — Closing prayer — Jordan Easley, pastor, Englewood Baptist Church, Jackson, Tenn.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON, JUNE 14

2:30 — Opening worship — Mark Blair, convention music director; music minister, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.

2:40 — Scripture and prayer — Ryan Wingo, worship pastor, Apex Baptist Church, Apex, N.C.

2:45 — Previously scheduled business — Steve Gaines, SBC president; senior pastor, Bellevue Baptist Church, Cordova, Tenn.

2:55 — Message from God’s Word — H. B. Charles Jr., pastor, Shiloh Metropolitan Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Fla.

3:10 — Presentation of Officers — Frank S. Page, president and CEO, SBC Executive Committee, Nashville, Tenn.

3:20 — LifeWay Christian Resources report — Thom S. Rainer, president and CEO, LifeWay Christian Resources, Nashville, Tenn.

3:32 — LifeWay Christian Resources presentation — Thom S. Rainer

3:47 — President’s panel on stewardship

4:25 — The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission Report — Russell D. Moore, president, Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission, Nashville, Tenn.

4:37 — The Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission Presentation — Russell D. Moore

4:52 — Closing words and Phoenix hand-off to Dallas — Steve Gaines

4:55 — Closing prayer — Charles Fowler, pastor, Germantown Baptist Church, Germantown, Tenn.